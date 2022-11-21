How to check Aadhaar authentication history? Here's a step-by-step guide

To improve the security of Aadhaar, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) offers an authentication service that allows a user to check the history of authentication and provides detailed transactions details for authentication performed by the user or by any Authentication User Agency (AUA) in last six months and a maximum 50 records can be viewed at one point of time.



If an holder wants to check more Aadhaar-based authentication transaction records, then he or she is required to select the date range in the calendar and accordingly authentication records can be viewed.

The service is available on the official website of -- .gov.in

An Aadhaar user, only with a registered mobile number, can check the history either from the portal or through the mAadhaar app by using the Aadhaar number/VID and entering the security code and following the mentioned procedure.

Direct link: https://resident.uidai.gov.in/aadhaar-auth-history

With the help of Aadhaar authentication, the number holder can check if anyone tried to authenticate his or her Aadhaar using biometrics, demographic details or a one-time password (OTP). This UIDAI service lets Aadhaar users keep a track of authorised and unauthorised verifications in their accounts.

What information does history give?

1. Auth modality

2. Date and time of authentication

3. UIDAI response code

4. AUA name

5. AUA transaction ID (with code)

6. Authentication response (success/failure)

7. UIDAI error code

Listed Aadhaar authentication history not performed by you?

If the listed authentication transaction is not performed by the holder, then he or she can contact the respective Authentication User Agency (AUA) for further details.

Steps to check your Aadhaar authentication history

Visit the UIDAI website -- uidai.gov.in

Click on 'Aadhaar Authentication History' under 'My Aadhaar' tab on the homepage

Aadhaar Authentication History page will open

Enter your 12-digit or 16-digit Virtual ID

Enter security code

Select 'authentication type'

Choose the date range and enter the number of transaction records

Enter the OTP and then click on 'submit'

After completing the process, you will be able to view the Aadhaar authentication history

What is the UIDAI response code?

For every Aadhaar authentication transaction performed by an Aadhaar user, the UIDAI generates a unique code to identify the transactions and sends the same to the AUA along with the response. The UIDAI response code helps in identifying the transaction by AUA as well as UIDAI and can be used for any further enquiry from AUA by the Aadhaar number holder.

What is Aadhaar?

The Aadhaar number is a 12-digit unique number issued by the UIDAI to the residents of India after the verification process. Any individual, irrespective of age and gender, who is a resident of India, may voluntarily enrol to obtain an Aadhaar number.

The person willing to enroll must provide minimal demographic and biometric information during the enrolment process which is totally free of cost. An individual needs to enrol for Aadhaar only once and after de-duplication only one Aadhaar shall be generated, as uniqueness is achieved through the process of demographic and biometric de-duplication.

What is biometric information in Aadhaar?

There is a need to update your when the biometric information/data, registered with the UIDAI, witnessed some changes over the years. In fact, biometric information can change only in rare cases, for example; authentication failures at the time of enrolment, a person meets with an accident, suffered injuries, undergoes a surgery/eye transplant, is infected with a disease, etc. Usually, the biometric information in the Aadhaar cards of children requires an update as their fingerprints and facial features gradually develop with age.

Where and how to update Aadhaar details?

There are two different ways to update your details in the Aadhaar card

Offline: By Visiting the permanent enrolment centre along with valid address and identity proof documents. Search the nearest enrolment centre by clicking on 'Locate Enrolment Center' on uidai.gov.in.

Online: Using 'Self Service Update Portal' (SSUP). Click “Update Aadhaar Details (Online)” on uidai.gov.in.

Steps to update Aadhaar biometrics

• Visit the UIDAI official portal -- www.uidai.gov.in

• Click on 'Update Your Aadhaar' tab under 'My Aadhaar' dropdown on the homepage

• You will see three options: ‘Search Box,’ ‘Postal Code,’ and ‘State.’ Select the required option. Enter the necessary details, and the UIDAI website will display a list of the nearest Aadhaar enrollment centres

On the mAadhaar mobile app

• Open mAadhaar app and select ‘Enrollment Centre’

• Select ‘Advanced Search’ or ‘Search by Text’

• If you choose the ‘Advanced Search’ option, then you can locate an enrollment centre by entering your state, district, or pin code. If opted for ‘Search by Text,’ you are required to enter the enrollment centre’s name

Update Aadhaar biometrics

• Visit the Aadhaar enrollment centre and ask for a form to update biometrics in Aadhaar

• Authentication is required after filling and submitting the Aadhaar biometric form.

• You need to submit iris scans and fingerprints, whichever has undergone changes

• After the authentication process, the changed biometrics will be recorded

• Your biometrics will get updated and locked in the database of UIDAI

What is demographic information?

Name, age, gender, address, date of birth, email address, mobile number, relationship status and information sharing consent

What is biometric information?

Iris scans, fingerprints and photograph