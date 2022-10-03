How to pay MCD property tax online? A step-by-step guide to the procedure

-
-
The owners of residential properties in Delhi pay property tax annually to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The MCD provides a rebate of 15 per cent in property tax if the amount due for the current financial year is paid in a lump sum.
What is property tax?
Property tax is one of the major sources of revenue for local governments/Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to provide and maintain essential assistance to the cities for improving services and infrastructure, for public initiatives and welfare of the people.
PTR filing instructions for MCD property tax
- First-time MCD taxpayers need to search their property from old legacy data using the 'search property' option after logging in
- Existing Taxpayers can pay tax by clicking on 'Pay Tax' under the 'ACTIONS' tab
- Unique Property Identification Code (UPIC), is a 15-digit alphanumeric code mandatory to pay tax for every property
- In case your property doesn't have UPIC, then apply For new UPIC
Steps to pay MCD property tax
- Visit the MCD official website mcdonline.nic.in
- Select your municipality -- NDMC, SDMC or EDMC
- Click on 'Pay Property Tax' link
- You will be redirected to the citizen login page where only registered citizens can directly login into the system by using mobile number
- If your mobile number is not registered, please click on 'New user' link to sign up
- A registration page will open, fill in mandatory information and click on 'submit'
- You will get redirected to the 'Citizen Login' page
- Now, enter your registered mobile number
- Click on 'Get OTP', enter the received OTP and click on 'login'
- On successful login, you will be redirected to the registered properties details page
- Citizens must fill in all the necessary information and click on the 'submit' after making the online payment
- After submitting the application, citizens have to wait for approval
- After the approval, from the department, citizens can download the certificate
Within the territory of Delhi, municipal services are provided by the following municipal bodies:
- Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)
- New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC)
- Delhi Cantonment Board
The three existing civic bodies, East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) amalgamated into a single entity on May 22, 2022, as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).
First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 18:02 IST
