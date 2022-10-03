How to pay MCD property tax online? A step-by-step guide to the procedure

The owners of residential properties in Delhi pay annually to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The provides a rebate of 15 per cent in if the amount due for the current financial year is paid in a lump sum.

What is

Property tax is one of the major sources of revenue for local governments/Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to provide and maintain essential assistance to the cities for improving services and infrastructure, for public initiatives and welfare of the people.

PTR filing instructions for property tax

First-time taxpayers need to search their property from old legacy data using the 'search property' option after logging in

Existing Taxpayers can pay tax by clicking on 'Pay Tax' under the 'ACTIONS' tab

Unique Property Identification Code (UPIC), is a 15-digit alphanumeric code mandatory to pay tax for every property

In case your property doesn't have UPIC, then apply For new UPIC

Steps to pay MCD property tax

Visit the MCD official website mcdonline.nic.in

Select your municipality -- NDMC, SDMC or EDMC

Click on 'Pay Property Tax' link

You will be redirected to the citizen login page where only registered citizens can directly login into the system by using mobile number

If your mobile number is not registered, please click on 'New user' link to sign up

A registration page will open, fill in mandatory information and click on 'submit'

You will get redirected to the 'Citizen Login' page

Now, enter your registered mobile number

Click on 'Get OTP', enter the received OTP and click on 'login'

On successful login, you will be redirected to the registered properties details page

Citizens must fill in all the necessary information and click on the 'submit' after making the online payment

After submitting the application, citizens have to wait for approval

After the approval, from the department, citizens can download the certificate

Within the territory of Delhi, municipal services are provided by the following municipal bodies:

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC)

Delhi Cantonment Board

The three existing civic bodies, East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) amalgamated into a single entity on May 22, 2022, as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).