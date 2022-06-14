How to renew your driving licence in Delhi: Check procedure and fee

If you have a hectic schedule, you might end up missing out on the expiry date of your driving licence. Such an eventuality could lead to legal consequences, including fines and prison time. Therefore, it is crucial that you renew your driving license well before it expires. You can renew your DL both online and offline. Here’s how.

Online mode

Visit the official website of Parivahan Sewa. Click on “Online Services” and then select “Driving Licence Related Services”

Select from the list of states and click on “Apply for DL Renewal”

Read all the instructions and click on “Continue” button

Enter the required details such as DL number and date of birth before clicking on “Proceed”

Take a printout of the acknowledgement slip for future reference

Offline mode

If you wish to renew your driving license offline, visit your nearest zonal office. Ask for Form 9 and fill in the required details such as your name, DL number, etc.

Sign the form and submit it along with relevant documents and the applicable fee.

If you are more than 40 years old, you will also have to attach Form 1-A signed by a registered medical practitioner.

Which documents will you need?

. Your original driving license

. Form 9

. Form 1-A, if needed

. Two passport-sized photographs

. Self-attested copies of your proof of identity

Renewal fee

The fee to renew your driving license in is Rs 200. However, if you complete the renewal after the grace period, a higher fee may be levied. The grace period is valid for 30 days after the expiry of your DL.