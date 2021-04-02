Huge crowd seen at Dadar vegetable market amid coronavirus cases spike

-
Despite the surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, a massive crowd was seen at the Dadar vegetable market in Mumbai on Friday morning.
The people in the market were seen flouting social distancing norms.
In order to control the new infections, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has declared a night curfew across the state, from Sunday under its 'Mission Begin Again' program.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra had reported 43,183 new COVID-19 cases, 32,641 recoveries, 249 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the State Health Department on Thursday.
The total cases in the state rose to 28,56,163 including 3,66,533 active cases and 24,33,368 total recoveries. The death toll mounted to 54,898 including the new deaths.
Mumbai reported 8,646 new COVID-19 cases, 5,031 recoveries and 18 deaths yesterday. The cumulative infections in the capital city rose to 4,23,360 including 3,55,691 total recoveries and 55,005 active cases. The total number of deaths in the city surged to 11,704 including the new deaths.
