JUST IN
Huge impact of CAs on businesses can save the world: Julia Penny of ICAEW
For the Congress, a middle position is hard to sustain: Zoya Hasan
What does ACMA President Sunjay Kapur think of localisation?
How is Switch powering up green mobility in India?
Party president should be allowed to take decisions: Prithviraj Chavan
How Meesho cashed in on the festival season?
Brahmāstra is about spirituality meets fantasy meets tech: Ayan Mukerji
Six-month wait for public to see the wild cats: Project Cheetah Head
How genome sequencing could open several prospects for pomegranate farmers
RSS chief said Hindu rashtra can't be conceived without Muslims: Quraishi
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Q&A
Metro operations to be curtailed on Grey Line on Tuesday for speed test
Business Standard

Huge impact of CAs on businesses can save the world: Julia Penny of ICAEW

In a Q&A, the head of the apex body of chartered accountants in the UK discusses the challenge of sustainability and other issues her tribe faces across the globe

Topics
chartered accountants | ACCOUNTANCY | UK

Krishna Kant  |  Mumbai 

Julia Penny
Julia Penny, the president of Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales

The profession of chartered accountants is facing a transition as they move from helping companies maximise returns on monetary capital to helping them maximise returns on carbon and natural resources. Julia Penny, the president of Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales (ICAEW), who is at the centre of this transition, discusses the challenge of sustainability and other issues with Krishna Kant. Edited excerpts:

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on chartered accountants

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 21:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.