MF Husain's Voices sets new benchmark for artist; sold at Rs 18.5 cr

Kishore Singh  |  New Delhi 

When M F Husain’s painting,Voices, sold for Rs 18.5 crore on Sunday night, the surprise was not that it set a new benchmark for the artist but that it took so long to get here. Husain, a founding member of the Progressive Artists’ Group, had created a monopoly around his work from the 1950s till the time of his death in 2011.

For seven decades, he was the face of modern Indian art. Everyone wanted a painting by Husain – they still do. AstaGuru’s decision to conduct an auction consisting solely of Husain’s work might have seemed a tad foolhardy given the ...

First Published: Tue, September 01 2020. 20:36 IST

