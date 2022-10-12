I appreciate that I'm seen as the underdog in Congress election: Tharoor

is a three-time member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram, former international civil servant, and a well-known author. Tharoor is contesting the Congress’s presidential election and believes that the party will have to fix its organisational deficiencies as it works on a vision for the nation. He spoke to Shine Jacob about his vision for the party, loyalty towards the Gandhi family, senior leaders opposing his candidature and opponents accusing him of not speaking Hindi.