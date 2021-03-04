I-T finds huge undisclosed income in raids on Bollywood's Taapsee, Kashyap

-
Income tax officials have raided 28 premises in different locations of Mumbai, Pune, Delhi and Hyderabad belonging to Bollywood celebrities including Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap and two leading film production companies.
Without divulging names, the finance ministry in an official statement said here that the search and survey operations started on Wednesday on two leading film production companies, a leading actress and two talent management companies.
Evidence of cash receipts amounting to Rs five crore by the leading actress has been recovered, the ministry said. Further investigation is on.
The ministry said evidence of huge suppression of income by the leading film production house compared to the actual box office collections has been unearthed. The company officials have not been able to explain the discrepancy of around Rs 300 crore, it said.
Apart from this, non-genuine, bogus expenditure by the leading producers director having tax implication of Rs 20 crore has been detected. Similar findings have been made in the case of the leading actress too.
At the office premises of the two talent management companies, huge amounts of digital data has been seized in the form of emails, whatsapp chats, hard disk etc which are under investigation.
During the search, seven bank lockers have been found which have been placed under restraint, the statement said.
