Senior M. on Thursday stoked a new row when he attacked Indian (IAF) BS Dhanoa for defending the fighter jet deal saying he was 'lying and suppressing the truth'.

Moily said that before entered into a deal with on the acquisition of the jet, the IAF had visited Bengaluru and the and said HAL was worth getting an offset contract. But the IAF had changed his line now.

'The IAF chief visited HAL a few days prior to this agreement (with Dassault). He came down to Bengaluru along with the chief. I wam informed it is a competent body and they have the expertise to say it is fine. I think the IAF chief is not fine... He is lying, he is suppressing the truth, he is a party to the suppressing of truth,' Moily told reporters.

Later, however, he said: 'The question is, is he justifying it on the basis of the judgement which is flawed? In the light of this, whether the IAF chief can again certify that this is fine. I am asking him that question. I never called him a liar. If this HAL is fine... Both of them cannot be fine.'

Dhanoa on Wednesday said that was a game changer and it was an advanced with the best systems on board.

Slamming Moily, said the leader's remarks were not just a personal insult to the chief but to the nation. He asked Moily to issue a public apology.

Backing Moily, Karnataka Working said the IAF should avoid getting into the controversy.