HC forbids coercive steps against Air India pilot who failed alcohol test

Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Delhi High Court Thursday restrained the police from taking coercive steps against Air India pilot Arvind Kathpalia, accused of violating aircraft rules, including evading breath analyser test, and forgery.

Kathpalia appeared before Justice Mukta Gupta where the court asked him to join the Delhi police probe and appear before investigating officer Friday morning.

Kathpalia was removed as director of operations of Air India last month after failing to clear pre-flight alcohol test, with the government citing "serious nature of the transgression and (his) failure to course correct".
First Published: Thu, December 20 2018. 14:35 IST

