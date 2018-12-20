HC forbids coercive steps against Air India pilot who failed alcohol test

The High Court Thursday restrained the police from taking coercive steps against Arvind Kathpalia, accused of violating aircraft rules, including evading breath test, and forgery.

Kathpalia appeared before Justice where the court asked him to join the police probe and appear before investigating Friday morning.

Kathpalia was removed as of last month after failing to clear pre-flight alcohol test, with the government citing "serious nature of the transgression and (his) failure to course correct".