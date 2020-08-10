IAF men, meteorologists, psychologists to probe Air India Express mishap

Retired officials of the Indian Air Force (IAF) are likely to be roped in to investigate the accident of jet in Calicut-one of the worst air disasters in India in a decade, which has claimed 18 lives.

Senior government officials said that while the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will be the regulatory body in charge of the investigation, government wants experts from outside the system to be part of the committee, in order to increase public confidence.

Sources aware of the process said that government has zeroed on four retired and serving officials of the and has sought their consent. Ministry of Civil Aviation has also written to the defence ministry to relieve the officials from their regular duty during the course of investigation.

Business Standard has learnt that among the officials who have been approached are Air Marshall B Suresh who has recently retired as the chief of Western Command of IAF, Air Marshall Rajeev Sachdeva, deputy chief of integrated defence staff and a few officials from the Aviation Research Centre- the air intelligence wing of the government.





The government will particularly prefer someone who has experience flying Boeing 737 family aircraft. has a few of those aircraft in its fleet for ferrying VIPs including President of India.

AIX1344, Boeing 737 jet operating a repatriation flight under the Vande Bharat programme for Indians who were stranded outside the country amid travel restrictions brought on by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

“This is the worst air crash in a decade. While AAIB officials have been investigating incidents and serious incidents since 2017, there were no fatalities in those cases. Simultaneously, there is a need to increase public confidence in the investigation as aviation is passing through its worst crisis due to Covid-19,” a government official who is part of the process said. “People are already afraid of flying. “There is a need to investigate it and do it fast.

Along with officials, AAIB will also reach out to experienced private sector executives, Indian Meteorological Department and aviation psychologists to become part of the investigations. “There will be an effort to make best of the best a part of the investigation. We are reaching out to them,” the official said.

The regulations of International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) mandate that accident investigators have a practical background in aviation as a foundation on which to develop investigation skills. “These can be by working as a professional pilot, as an aeronautical engineer or as an aircraft maintenance engineer. Other specialised areas of aviation which could also provide useful experience include management, operations, airworthiness, air traffic services, meteorology and human factors,” the manual on aircraft accident investigation states.



Several people who have been part of serious aircraft accidents in India said looking at the experience of the pilots, it is necessary to focus on human factors to determine whether or not there was an error by the pilots.

Aircraft commander Deepak Sathe, a former fighter pilot with the IAF, had 10,000 hours of flying experience on the Boeing 737 aircraft, Puri said. Out of those, he flew 6,662 hours as commander. Sathe had landed at the challenging airport 27 times, including more than 10 times this year. His co-pilot, 32-year-old Akhilesh Kumar, had experience of 1,728 hours of flying the aircraft.