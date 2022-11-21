JUST IN
Ex-bureaucrat Arun Goel takes charge as new Election Commissioner of India
Congress to file review petition in SC on release of Rajiv case convicts
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman kicks off pre-budget consultations
Mangaluru blast accused inspired by terror outfit, was booked under UAPA
SC seeks Centre, Delhi govt replies on plea of conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Broadcast must carry official press release: HC to channels on liquor scam
Bengaluru sees highest office rental growth across APAC; rent up 12.1 pc
Jet Airways lenders may sell 11 aircraft in absence of resolution: Report
South China city of Guangzhou locks down district in 'zero-Covid' fight
If 1 party in Muslim marriage is minor, offence will be under POCSO Act: HC
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News
Congress to file review petition in SC on release of Rajiv case convicts
Business Standard

Ex-bureaucrat Arun Goel takes charge as new Election Commissioner of India

Welcoming Goel to Election Commission, Rajiv Kumar said his administrative experience will further strengthen the Commission's endeavours in making the electoral process more inclusive, participative

Topics
Election Commission of India | Election Commissioners | Rajiv Kumar

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Arun Goel, Photo: Twitter
Arun Goel, Photo: Twitter

Indian Admisnistrative Servant (IAS) from Punjab cadre, Arun Goel today assumed charge as the new Election Commissioner (EC) of India.

Rajiv Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner of India, who is currently in Nepal as International Observer for their ongoing national elections, congratulated Goel on his new appointment.

Goel from 1985 batch of Punjab cadre is a post-graduate in Development Economics from Churchill College, University of Cambridge, England with Distinction. He also holds M.Sc. Mathematics.


Welcoming Goel to the Election Commission, Rajiv Kumar said that his vast and diverse administrative experience will further strengthen the Commission’s endeavours in making the electoral process more inclusive, accessible and participative.

Goel has in the past served as secretary in Ministry of Heavy Industries from 2020-22. and played a pivotol role in catalyzing E-Vehicle movement in India. He has also served in Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Labour and Employment and Delhi Development Authority.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Election Commission of India

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 16:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU