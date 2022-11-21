Ex-bureaucrat Arun Goel takes charge as new Election Commissioner of India

Indian Admisnistrative Servant (IAS) from Punjab cadre, Arun Goel today assumed charge as the new Election Commissioner (EC) of India.
Rajiv Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner of India, who is currently in Nepal as International Observer for their ongoing national elections, congratulated Goel on his new appointment.
Goel from 1985 batch of Punjab cadre is a post-graduate in Development Economics from Churchill College, University of Cambridge, England with Distinction. He also holds M.Sc. Mathematics.
Shri Arun Goel assumes charge as new Election Commissioner of India.#ECI pic.twitter.com/9AW4I0KSip— Election Commission of India #SVEEP (@ECISVEEP) November 21, 2022
Welcoming Goel to the Election Commission, Rajiv Kumar said that his vast and diverse administrative experience will further strengthen the Commission’s endeavours in making the electoral process more inclusive, accessible and participative.
Goel has in the past served as secretary in Ministry of Heavy Industries from 2020-22. and played a pivotol role in catalyzing E-Vehicle movement in India. He has also served in Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Labour and Employment and Delhi Development Authority.
First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 16:50 IST
