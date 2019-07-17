ICJ verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav today; here's how the saga unfolded

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is expected to pronounce its judgment on Wednesday in Kulbhushan Jadhav's case.

Jadhav, a 49-year-old former Naval officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on April 11, 2017, on charges of espionage and terrorism. Following this, India had approached the ICJ against Pakistan "for egregious violations of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963" in the matter.





India has contended that it had not been informed of Jadhav's detention until long after his arrest and that Pakistan had failed to inform the accused of his rights.

India further alleged that in violation of the Vienna Convention the authorities of Pakistan had denied India its right of consular access to Jadhav, despite repeated requests.

Subsequently, on May 18, 2017, a 10-member bench of the ICJ restrained Pakistan from executing Jadhav till the adjudication of the case.

Here's a timeline of the case:

July 4, 2019: The ICJ announced that it will deliver its final judgment on July 17.

19 February 2019: The ICJ began its four-day public hearing where India asked UN top court to annul Jadhav's conviction.



Public hearing in case

20 November 2018: Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj sought diplomatic access to

17 April 2018: India filed its second round of pleadings to the ICJ at The Hague.

17 July 2018: Pakistan submitted its second counter-memorial in the ICJ on the conviction of

9 May 2017: The ICJ puts a stay on the death sentence given by Pakistan to Kulbhushan Jadhav after an appeal from India, which accused Pakistan of "egregious violations of the Vienna Convention".

8 May 2017: India moved a petition in the UN seeking justice for Jadhav after being denied 16 consular accesses, alleging violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations by Pakistan.

26 April 2017: Pakistan denied India's 16th request for consular access to Jadhav.

10 April 2017: Pakistan Army's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a press release informed that Jadhav had been awarded the death sentence by a military court in Pakistan.

6 January 2017: Pakistan announced that it has submitted a dossier to the new United Nations' Secretary General Antonio Guterres over Indian interference in Islamabad, which was aimed at "destabilising" the nation.

7 December 2016: Pakistan Foreign Minister Sartaj Aziz confirmed that conclusive evidence against Kulbhushan has not been found. Pakistan Foreign Ministry released a statement the same day stating that the statement attributed to the Adviser is incorrect.

25 March 2016: Indian authorities are notified about Jadhav's arrest in a press release.

3 March 2016: Kulbhushan Jadhav, retired navy officer accused to be an Indian Intelligence agency RAW's operative arrested in Balochistan.