ICMR's blood plasma therapy trial results expected in a few weeks

As India explores different therapies to treat Covid-19, results from the Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) convalescent plasma therapy trials are expected in a few weeks, claim sources at clinical trial sites. So far, the results are mixed - while some patients have recovered, the condition of others has worsened.

The trial, which is happening across 50 sites in India, has already collected data from 350-odd patients. The sample size for the trial is 425 and the data is likely to be announced soon, said a source at a Gujarat-based site. Convalescent Plasma Therapy (CPT) is already being used in India on compassionate grounds by doctors and is also a part of the ICMR's clinical management protocol of Covid-19. In this experimental therapy, the blood plasma from a Covid-19 recovered patient (which is rich in antibodies to fight the virus) is to be transfused to another patient with Covid-19. This is expected to boost the recipient's immune response to SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Two sites in Ahmedabad ( NHL Medical College and BJ Medical College) which are conducting the ICMR trials on CPT have shown positive results, claimed sources. According to sources, fair amount of patients have shown recovery under the trials that are likely to conclude in a week or two.

"While the exact results cannot be shared since ICMR would declare them after the trials conclude, initial observations show fair amount of patients on recovery mode though there have also been cases of worsening conditions too. With 350 patients already enrolled for plasma trials as against the target of 425 across roughly 50 centres in the country, the trials are likely to go on for another week or so before ICMR declares results," said sources at one of the centres in Ahmedabad.

Around 25 patients have been enrolled at NHL Medical College with half of them put on controlled standard of care in order to compare them with the other half undergoing plasma intervention. So far, more than 30 plasma donors have been enrolled.

Meanwhile, there is some confusion on who should be given CPT. Doctors around the country have adviced using CPT earlier in patients (moderately sick) and not wait till it becomes a severe condition.

As for the therapeutic off-label use of plasma among Covid patients, centres in Gujarat have now stuck to those with mild to moderate conditions. The centres are also awaiting bio-markers that can help test anti-body in patients that can help in deciding whether to administer plasma or not.

Satyanarayana Mysore, head of Department of Interventional Pulmonology, Manipal Hospitals, said,"Mild patients should not be given CPT as they recover easily. CPT is reserved for moderate to severe patients where we see the oxygen saturation levels are going down and pulse rate is going up." He felt that it should be given to patients in whom after using drugs like tocilizumab or remdesivir, there is not much positive response

CP is like a ready-made kit containing antibodies that are directed towards the virus, Mysore explained. "We are trying to negate the viral load in an individual over a period of four hours and reduce the viral replication. So, the immune system that is over-reacting to the virus automatically quiets down thinking that it has beaten the virus," he said.

The larger challenge is finding a donor. Even the clinical trial sites are facing challenges to collect blood plasma. "Selection of donors and patients was a challenge amid lack of manpower. The other challenge has been in terms of several donors' inability to fulfill other criteria such as haemoglobin level of 12.5 and weight above 50 kg after their recovery," said sources at BJ Medical College.

Mysore too highlighted that apart from availability (linked to social issues as recovered patients do not want to donate thinking they will become weak), there is an issue of selectivity too. "We cannot take blood from multiferous women (who have had multiple child births) and women past 40-years. They will have pre-formed antibodies at each childbirth and they will interfere with the Covid-19 antibodies. They are not the ideal donors," he said. There are other conditions too. Blood plasma donation has to be after three weeks of getting the infection. The patient's RT-PCR test has to be negative, while his antibody test has to be positive. On top of this, they should not have diseases like HCV and HIV and a good general health.

States like West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra are now launching drives to boost collection of blood plasma. has recently even set up a plasma bank.