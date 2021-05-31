Security forces detect IED in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district

Security forces on Monday detected an improvised explosive device (IED) in J&K's district.

Police said an IED was detected in an orchard in Panzgam village of district on Monday morning.

"Bomb disposal squad has been called to defuse the IED. The area has been cordoned off to avert any tragedy", police said.

