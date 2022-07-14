Phone tapping case: ED nabs ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna, gets 4-day custody

The on Thursday arrested former MD Chitra Ramkrishna in a money laundering case connected with alleged illegal phone tapping and snooping of stock exchange employees after getting the nod from a Delhi court to probe the matter.

Special Judge Sunaina Sharma allowed four-day custodial interrogation of Ramkrishna.

The former MD was produced in the court from jail on order passed by the judge earlier.

The judge had issued a production warrant against the accused on a plea moved by the ED.

After the accused was produced, the ED took permission from the court to interrogate her.

Later, the ED arrested Ramkrishna on the ground of non-cooperation and again produced her before the court and urged for her nine-day custodial interrogation.

The court, however, granted her four-day custody to the agency.

Ramkrishna was arrested by the CBI in a separate case and was currently in judicial custody.

