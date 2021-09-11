IMD forecasts more rain in Mumbai, Konkan, Western Maharashtra

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday informed that the heavy rainfall in Delhi will continue till Sunday morning as the low-pressure area over east Rajasthan and another forming over the Bay of Bengal are likely to intensify further.

According to senior scientist, RK Jenamani the national capital will receive a fresh bout of rain from September 17.

"Heavy rainfall in Delhi will continue till tomorrow morning. It will cover Delhi-NCR, Punjab and Rajasthan. Systems over east Rajasthan and another forming over the Bay of Bengal are likely to intensify further. Delhi will receive a fresh spell of rain from September 17-18," said Jenamani.

Interestingly, the senior scientist informed that the national capital has received the highest 24-hour rainfall this year in 121 years.

He said, "Delhi received the highest 24-hour rainfall this year, in 121 years. It has received 390 mm rainfall in September-- the highest in 77 years, after 417 mm in September 1944. Delhi has recorded 1139 mm rainfall in four months, which is highest in 46 years, below 1155 mm in 1975."

Several areas, including the Delhi airport, were waterlogged after heavy rain lashed the national capital on Saturday. Heavy rainfall and consequent waterlogging have disrupted the normal, everyday life in various parts of Delhi.

Due to incessant rains in the national capital, several routes were either partially or completely waterlogged causing disruption in traffic movement. Several areas were submerged due to continuous heavy rain. Waterlogging was also witnessed near RK Puram, Moti Bagh, India Gate, Delhi Airport, Minto Bridge, ITO, Dwarka, Palam, and Madhu Vihar area.

