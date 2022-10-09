IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rain in Tamil Nadu till Oct 11

-
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in many parts of Tamil Nadu till October 11. The Nilgiris district, according to the IMD report, will get heavy to very heavy rain on Sunday.
There will be heavy rain in Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Namakkal, Coimbatore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Myladuthurai, Tirupattur, Ranipet, Vellore, Erode, Namakkal and Karur districts of Tamil Nadu. Heavy rain is also predicted in Karaikkal, Puducherry in the next few days.
The weather department predicted that the heavy to very heavy rain are due to the cyclonic circulation over the central parts of Southern Bay of Bengal. Thunderstorms are likely to induce the rainfall and this climatic condition is likely to continue till October 11.
The weather department has predicted the northeast monsoon hitting Tamil Nadu in the last week of October. The northeast monsoon is the period of heavy rain in Tamil Nadu which leads to the dams and reservoirs getting ample water.
--IANS
aal/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, October 09 2022. 12:00 IST
