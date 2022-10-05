JUST IN
Cloudy weather in Delhi; rain in next 4-5 days to keep temp normal

Cloudy weather and a few sporadic spells of light rain are predicted in Delhi today and for the next four to five days, which will keep the air clean and temperatures within comfortable levels

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Cloudy weather and a few sporadic spells of light rain are predicted in Delhi on Wednesday and the next four to five days, which will keep the air clean and temperatures within comfortable levels in the national capital.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday morning. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius.

The air quality index (AQI) stood at 195 (moderate category) at 10 am.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a low pressure area lies over west-central Bay of Bengal. A trough runs from the cyclonic circulation associated with the low pressure area to northwest Uttar Pradesh in lower tropospheric levels.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet Weather, said the weather system could lead to rains in Delhi-NCR between October 5 and October 10.

The IMD forecast showed generally cloudy weather in the capital and a few spells of light rain on October 10-11.

The change in wind direction to easterly will protect the capital from the effects of stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab and favorable wind speed and precipitation will wash away pollutants, Palawat said.

First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 11:54 IST

