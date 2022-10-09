JUST IN
IMD gives yellow alert for parts of Maharashtra for next 3 to 4 days
What is 'click chemistry' that won chemist trio 2022 Nobel Prize?
Cloudy weather in Delhi; rain in next 4-5 days to keep temp normal
Private UP hospitals to display pictures, contact details of doctors
Climate aid to developing nations to take a hit amid global headwinds
CPCB readies 40 teams to track polluters as NCR air quality worsens
With drained battery and no fuel, India's Mars Orbiter quietly bids adieu
Astronomers map distances in the largest-ever catalog to 56,000 galaxies
Earth aims DART to knock asteroid off course; now all eyes are on the sky
UP govt takes cognizance as over 2 mn cattle affected by Lumpy Skin Disease
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Science and Environment
Finance Minister's video of buying vegetables evokes mixed reactions
US issues travel advisories for India; maintains same level since Mar 28
Business Standard

IMD gives yellow alert for parts of Maharashtra for next 3 to 4 days

The IMD gave a yellow alert for parts of central Maharashtra, Marathwada and over Konkan, for the next three to four days

Topics
Maharashtra | Indian Meteorological Department | Rainfall

ANI  General News 

monsoon, rain, rainfall
A woman walks with an umbrella during rain in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday gave a yellow alert for parts of central Maharashtra, Marathwada and over Konkan, for the next three to four days.

"Mostly for the entire of Maharashtra, there are expectations of thundershowers, associated with isolated heavy rainfall. Thunderstorm warning- yellow warning- given for parts of central Maharashtra, Marathwada and over Konkan, for the next 3-4 days," IMD Mumbai Nitha TS, Scientist-C had told ANI.

Several parts of Mumbai faced waterlogging due to incessant heavy rainfall on Saturday morning.

"Generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain/thundershower in the city and suburbs in the next 24 hours," India Meteorological Department had said on Saturday morning.

"Isolated heavy falls & thunderstorms/lightning very likely over Gujarat Region 07th-10th; Madhya Maharashtra and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam from 07th-09th; Marathwada on 7th & 9th; Konkan & Goa and Telangana on 07th; Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on 07th-11th; North Interior Karnataka, during 07th,09th and 10th; South Interior Karnataka during 9th - 11th; Kerala on 9th & 10th October 2022," the IMD had further added.

IMD on Saturday had predicted that Mumbai touched a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature likely to be 26-degree celsius.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Maharashtra

First Published: Sun, October 09 2022. 07:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.