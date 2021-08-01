IMD predicts thunderstorm, heavy downpour over Delhi-NCR in next 2 hours

-
-
Rain lashed parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) in the early hours of Sunday.
In the midst of the monsoon season, the national capital has been receiving spells of rain.
National weather forecasting agency India Meteorological Department on Sunday morning predicted thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain over Delhi and NCR.
"Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi, NCR (Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida) Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Rohtak, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Kosali, Farukhnagar, Bawal, Rewari, Nuh, Sohana, Hodal, Aurangabad, Palwal (Haryana) Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Baraut, Bagpat, Nazibabad, Bijnaur, Hastinapur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Meerut, Modinagar, Rampur, Moradabad, Billari, Sambhal, Amroha, Garhmukteshwar, Siyana, Hapur, Pilakhua, Bahajoi, Anupshahar, Jahangirabad, Shikarpur, Bulandshahar, Gulaoti, Khurja, Barsana, Nandgaon (U.P.) Kotputli, Khairthal, Tizara, Deeg (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," said IMD in an official statement.
