Imported cosmetic products with high discounts may be fake, warns industry

Rising demand for deeply discounted is leading to a spurt in fake items, many with import tags, which not only violate rights but also pose serious health risks, warn industry players.

Amid rising disposable income, especially among the younger generation, and increasing penchant for grooming products, the market for is a lucrative one. On the flipside, the grey market for too is estimated to be worth millions of dollars.

"The bring 'brand dilution' with them. These products attract unsuspecting customers because of the import tag and pricing. Due to heavy discounts, pricing becomes a decisive factor for buying grey market products," major L'Oreal India's Legal P L said.

A Hindustan (HUL) said, "The industry will benefit immensely if the government takes steps to refine certain rough edges in the regulations to help curb IP (intellectual property) violations."



According to the spokesperson, the government could augment enforcement mechanism by reviewing and amending existing laws, wherever necessary, to remove anomalies that hinder effective actions by right holders and facilitate ease of doing business.

"It should also consider introducing stringent laws to deal with newer violations in a technologically advanced environment, the added.

Satish Thipsay, who is a at All Manufacturers Association (AICMA), claimed that most of the spurious are either in or

He also claimed that grey market has increased on the back of customers as well as shopkeepers looking for products at high discounts.

Mumbai-based AICMA has around 150 active members.

also said that majority of are coming from while a small percentage of them are manufactured locally.

Former AICMA wondered why there cannot be more of cosmetic products in the country.

"There are a lot of small scale Indian companies which are very It is not necessary that big companies only make or a worth thousands of rupees is safe. People have in mind that higher the cost higher the quality," she noted.

opined that use of can have hazardous

"Using can sensitise your skin and when exposed to the sun, it can cause skin problems like contact dermatitis and irritant dermatitis (if the amount of is more than normal).

"Such block the skin pores which can lead to acne, continuous use can lead to premature ageing also," at Hospital said.

He also said heavy metals like zinc and lead are present in most of the in little amount but when added in excess, they can cause damage to the whole body.

Industry players, including L'Oreal India and HUL, conduct consumer education and government advocacy programmes as part of efforts to deal with the counterfeit market.

and L'Oral India said they take prompt action whenever their IP rights are violated by third parties and are also educating and training school students through conducting awareness programmes to control the issues like grey market and counterfeit imports.

Human rights activist said fake products impact the health of women in the long run. Generally, people do not really check whether a is safe or not because "we think that somehow it has been labelled safe and that is why it is in the market".