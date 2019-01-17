In 2019's first big data breach, over 772 mn email addresses leaked

Welcome the first big of 2019. Data stored on cloud storage service MEGA has been reportedly compromised, resulting in more than 87 GB of passwords and email addresses getting leaked.

The leaked data, containing 22 million unique passwords and over 772 million email addresses, had been distributed in a folder dubbed 'Collection # 1' by hackers who posted the link to the dump on a hacking forum, Mashable reported.

The cache of emails and passwords appears to have been built up from numerous data breaches dating back to 2008.

Security researcher Troy Hunt has loaded the email addresses and passwords on his site where people can check if their passwords or email addresses have been compromised.