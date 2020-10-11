Andhra CM complains to Chief Justice Bobde against HC judge: Reports

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's on Saturday alleged a senior judge and the state's High Court were working to topple his government and taking instructions from his rival and Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu, said media reports.

Reddy made the allegations in an eight-page letter to Chief Justice of India, accusing another top court judge of “influencing the sittings of the (Andhra Pradesh) High Court including the roster of a few Honourable Judges”, said the Indian Express.

The Hindustan Time reports Reddy's letter accused the high court of taking an adversarial stance against his government’s decisions and it listed investigations into charges against judicial officers and their relatives. Reddy's Party made the letter, dated October 6, public at a press conference in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Reddy's letter listed cases and shared documents as proof that high court judgments have been allegedly delivered in favour of the TDP leaders and the ones which allegedly "obstructed the work of his own government, both in policy decisions and investigations initiated to expose alleged corruption during the time of Chandrababu Naidu as chief minister" according to NDTV.

The Party's press conference was addressed by the chief minister’s principal advisor Ajeya Kallam, reported the Hindustan Times. It is rate for a chief minister to make publicly make such serious allegations against the judiciary and a judge.

The letter urged Chief Justice of India SA Bobde to “consider initiating such steps as may be considered fit and proper, to ensure that the State judiciary’s neutrality is maintained”.