JUST IN
In a first, Rajasthan to get thermal coal through coastal shipping
Fantasy sports' body lauds govt's guidelines on online betting ads
Nobel Peace Prize 2022: A look at the past 10 awards and their work
India willing to do whatever it can to find solution to Ukraine crisis: EAM
Goyal asks industry to follow quality standards to help build 'Brand India'
11-year-old allegedly gang-raped by seniors in washroom of Delhi school
Can NITI Aayogs replace State Planning Boards to spur economic growth?
UN: India abstains from voting on resolution on abuses in China's Xinjiang
CBI books joint DGFT for receiving Rs 1 crore bribe in 2018 fraud case
Controversial cough syrup maker Maiden Pharmaceuticals has global presence
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
India willing to do whatever it can to find solution to Ukraine crisis: EAM
Best of BS Opinion: Chinese chequers on the LAC, women on boards, and more
Business Standard

In a first, Rajasthan to get thermal coal through coastal shipping

This comes as current supply pressures and heavy monsoons have choked several busy stretches of the railways, even as states struggle to avert another power crisis

Topics
Rajasthan government | rajasthan | Indian Railway

Shreya Jai & Dhruvaksh Saha  |  New Delhi 

Fossil Fuel, Coal
Rajasthan, which gets a bulk of its coal supply for power generation from Parsa Kanta coal block in Chhattisgarh, is facing a crunch as the state government has put several regulatory barriers

Amid issues of traffic congestion on several Indian Railway routes, states are now looking at alternatives to avert another power crisis. Rajasthan will, for the first time, procure thermal coal using the rail-sea-rail (RSR) route, better known as coastal shipping, Business Standard has learnt. This comes as current supply pressures and heavy monsoons have choked several busy stretches of the railways.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rajasthan government

First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 06:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU