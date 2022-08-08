In bid to boost investments, Rajasthan gears up for investor meet

is preparing to take a big step towards boosting its economy with over Rs 10 trillion lined up ahead of the ‘Invest Rajasthan’ Summit, scheduled for October 7-8.

Road shows and investor-connect programmes were organised across the country for the summit, with the state receiving 4,192 memorandum of understanding (MoUs) and letter of intent (LoIs) for the proposed investment of Rs 10.45 trillion.

This proposed investment can provide employment to over 950,000 people in the state. Around 40 per cent of the investment proposals received in the past few months as part of “Invest Rajasthan” have taken shape, a state government official said.

“Micro monitoring is being done to bring maximum on the ground,” said industries and commerce department additional chief secretary Veenu Gupta. She said that officers have also been asked to provide necessary help and guidance to prospective investors.

The preparations for ‘Invest Rajasthan’ are going on in full swing and Gupta is also reviewing the preparations. The theme of the summit is 'Committed and Delivered'. It is expected that more than 3,000 investors would physically attend this event while more than 5,000 would take part virtually.

Conclaves on start-ups, tourism, agri-business, and exploring investment in future-ready sectors will be organised on October 7, while the MSME conclave will be organised on October 8.