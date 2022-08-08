JUST IN
Chhattisgarh govt starts working on Nava Raipur's infrastructure projects
Badminton: Of P V Sindhu's greatness and Lakshya Sen's evolution at CWG
Let Opposition have its say in Parliament: Venkaiah Naidu's advice to govt
Lok Sabha passes bill to promote use of ethanol, green hydrogen & biomass
CWG: Shuttlers, paddlers dazzle on last day; India finish 4th with 22 gold
40 and going strong: Sharath Kamal wins singles gold after 16 years at CWG
SC grants interim bail to Amrapali Group ex-CMD on health grounds
Never aspired to be Prez, won't become a dissident: Naidu at his farewell
10 days left in office for CJI Ramana, five important cases await decision
Sharath Kamal, Nikhat Zareen India's flagbearers for CWG closing ceremony
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Chhattisgarh govt starts working on Nava Raipur's infrastructure projects
Business Standard

In bid to boost investments, Rajasthan gears up for investor meet

This proposed investment can provide employment to over 950,000 people in the state

Topics
rajasthan | Investments

Anil Sharma  |  Jaipur 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Jaipur
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Jaipur.

Rajasthan is preparing to take a big step towards boosting its economy with investments over Rs 10 trillion lined up ahead of the ‘Invest Rajasthan’ Summit, scheduled for October 7-8.

Road shows and investor-connect programmes were organised across the country for the summit, with the state receiving 4,192 memorandum of understanding (MoUs) and letter of intent (LoIs) for the proposed investment of Rs 10.45 trillion.

This proposed investment can provide employment to over 950,000 people in the state. Around 40 per cent of the investment proposals received in the past few months as part of “Invest Rajasthan” have taken shape, a state government official said.

“Micro monitoring is being done to bring maximum investments on the ground,” said industries and commerce department additional chief secretary Veenu Gupta. She said that officers have also been asked to provide necessary help and guidance to prospective investors.

The preparations for ‘Invest Rajasthan’ are going on in full swing and Gupta is also reviewing the preparations. The theme of the summit is 'Committed and Delivered'. It is expected that more than 3,000 investors would physically attend this event while more than 5,000 would take part virtually.

Conclaves on start-ups, tourism, agri-business, and exploring investment in future-ready sectors will be organised on October 7, while the MSME conclave will be organised on October 8.
Read our full coverage on rajasthan

First Published: Mon, August 08 2022. 22:59 IST

`