In contrast to past neglect, India decisively tackling LAC violations: PMO

The government on Saturday issued a clarification on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments that no one entered Indian territory and no Indian posts were taken.

Claiming that attempts were being made in some quarters “to give a mischievous interpretation” to PM Modi’s remarks on the India-China tensions at the all-party meeting held on Friday, the Prime Minister’s Office on Saturday clarified that Modi was clear that India would respond firmly to any attempts to transgress the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

“In fact, he specifically emphasised that in contrast to the past neglect of such challenges, Indian forces now decisively counter any violations of LAC,” the PMO said in a statement.

The meeting was also informed that this time, Chinese forces had come in much larger strength to the LAC and that the Indian response was commensurate. As regards transgression of LAC, it was stated that the violence in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on June 15, in which 20 Indian soldiers died, arose because the Chinese side was seeking to erect structures just across the LAC and refused to desist from such actions.

The PMO said that words of PM Modi that those who tried to transgress were taught a befitting lesson by Indian forces succinctly summed up ethos of armed forces and that it was unfortunate that unnecessary controversy over PM's remarks was being created at a time when brave soldiers were defending the country's borders.

The prime minister paid “glowing tributes to the valour and patriotism of our armed forces who repulsed the designs of the Chinese there”. His observations that there was no Chinese presence on our side of the LAC pertained to the situation “as a consequence of the bravery of our armed forces. The sacrifices of the soldiers of the 16 Bihar Regiment foiled the attempt of the Chinese side to erect structures and also cleared the attempted transgression at this point of the LAC on that day”. The statement read.

“What is Indian territory is clear from the map of India. This government is strongly and resolutely committed to that. Insofar as there is some illegal occupation, the all-party meeting was briefed in great detail how over the last 60 years more than 43,000 sq km had been yielded under circumstances with which this country was well aware. It was also made clear that this government would not allow any unilateral change of the LAC,” the PMO statement said.