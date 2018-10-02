Swachh Bharat: In midst of a toilet revolution, India drowns in garbage

Even as India celebrates Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary and marks four years of Swachh Bharat, the nation seems to have dragged its feet in some key areas of sanitation and public health.

At the start of the 21st century, only two out 10 Indians had access to improved sanitation facilities and 80 per cent of the country was using improved drinking water facilities. In its latest Human Development Report, the United Nations estimated 44 per cent having access to improved sanitation facilities while almost nine out of 10 people reported having access to improved drinking ...