Swachh Bharat sans Swachh cities? Post-toilet crisis scourge of urban areas

In the river Mutha which runs through Pune, one of the fastest growing cities in India, the dissolved oxygen levels have gone below 2 parts per million (ppm), when the global norm is 8 ppm.

The haemoglobin in our blood, which helps carry oxygen from lungs to tissues, determines our ability to live to a large extent. Similarly, the dissolved oxygen in a water body, say a river, determines its ability to sustain life: Whether it pertains to allowing a fish to breathe inside the water or making the water fit for human consumption.

A near-dead river, as water conservationists call it, the Mutha joins the Bhima, which traverses four big states as it becomes the Krishna, and caters to the water needs of people, crops and companies along its way.

Like Mutha, all Indian rivers running through cities and towns have suffered excessive and ever increasing contamination from industries and restaurants to our bathrooms and toilets alike. There is a reason we have installed reverse osmosis filters for drinking water in our homes.

On the fourth anniversary of Swachh Bharat, let us accept that we have built record toilets in record time. From about 45 million under the United Progressive Alliance–II government to 86 million rural toilets till date under the current government.

But in urban areas, there is a clear lack of efficiency. As against a sum of Rs 59 billion released to states, only Rs 22 billion stands utilised, the parliamentary standing committee on urban development has noted. With a 38 per cent spending efficiency, though with 5 million added toilets, the cleanliness beyond building toilets is in shambles.

Of the 62 billion litres of wastewater (sewage) generated in our cities daily, only 23 billion litres get treated, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. And the rest, two-thirds of it, is left to rivers untreated. As the treated water gets mixed with the untreated dirty water, the net impact of sewage treatment goes to zero.





The sewage treatment capacity varies across states. While Maharashtra generates the highest amount of sewage among states, it treats 63 per cent of it. Kerala, West Bengal and Bihar treat less than 10 per cent of sewage they generate.

Further, the capital city in any state invariably has a better treatment capacity. Sewage generation in Ahmedabad rose from 817 million litres per day (mld) to 848 mld in three years. However, the sewage treatment capacity is stagnant at 817 mld, say city officials, and yet, this is better than the state average.

Gujarat treats 75 per cent of the sewage it generates, the highest among states.

"Meeting the revised state pollution control board norms and expanding coverage to 100 per cent of the area have been a challenge for us. The newer areas included in city limits still run on septic tanks and are not connected to our drainage system," a senior official in Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation told Business Standard.

Further, as a direct outcome of human habits, more than half of wastewater enters a sewage treatment plant in the three morning hours from 6 to 9, when the capacity falls short, and the extra sewage gets bypassed through a "bypass pipe" to the river.

The outcome of this is what could be the nemesis for a Swachh Bharat. A recent report by the CPCB shows that about 175, or half, of the 351 select river stretches in India have pollution level higher than the clean norm. Courtesy rapid industrialisation and urbanisation, Maharashtra and Gujarat lead in having maximum stretches with extreme contamination.



Biological oxygen demand (BOD) is the oxygen in the water spent in cleaning up the contamination like human waste and food. The water is said to be fit for use if the BOD is less than 6 mg/litre, says the report. In the Jetpur to Saran stretch of the Bhadar river in Gujarat, the BOD levels have touched as high as 426 mg/litre.

The case of Lucknow, too, reinforces the plight of Indian cities, and the state of cleanliness. Only 55 per cent of the city is connected to the sewer network. This half of the city generates 600 mld of sewage, and the city has a capacity to treat 500 mld per day.

The waste generated by the other half does not see the light of the sewage treatment plant. Hyderabad, the joint capital of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, too, leaves half of its sewage untreated and lets it flow into the Musi River.

If the state of liquid waste treatment is far from Swachh, the record on treating solid waste, too, is dismal, except the improvement in service at the doorstep. From half of the wards in Indian cities, door-to-door waste collection now exists in two-thirds of the urban wards.

However, the waste that is collected is mostly a mix of dry waste and wet organic waste. In such a situation, the wet waste reacts with the dry waste to create sludge and leachate, which spreads foul smell across the city, pollutes groundwater and proves fatal for sanitation workers.

Only 33 per cent of the municipal wards in the country have 100 per cent waste segregation in place, the parliamentary committee on urban development observed in its response to the government earlier this year.

Then comes the treatment of the waste. One of the objectives of the (urban) is 100 per cent scientific processing and disposal of solid waste by October 2019. As of today, only 37 per cent of the municipal waste gets treated in India.

The proportion is as low as 17 per cent in Haryana and 10 per cent in Odisha.

In Chennai, the auto industry capital, about 2,800 tricycles collect garbage from the doorstep, checking the first requirement. However, in the absence of a working treatment plant, about 4,500 tonnes of solid waste is dumped at two different landfills, serving the city for the past 25 years.

In Hyderabad, the dynamics are different. While the waste segregation at source is about 60 per cent, officials from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation claim that entire waste generated gets treated under the Integrated Municipal Project (IMSWM) taken up in collaboration with a private company.





"Source segregation was the biggest challenge we faced in our efforts involving the municipal solid waste management," says B Janardhan Reddy, the former municipal commissioner of Hyderabad.

Despite the efforts, such as capping a legacy landfill dump containing 12 million tonnes of accumulated waste in the city, only 64 per cent of the waste can be treated in Telangana. In Andhra Pradesh, the capacity is 27 per cent, according to the data maintained by the

Very recently, Maharashtra has banned the use of plastic in its major cities. Odisha is following suit with banning plastic from nine cities from Tuesday, the Swachh Bharat anniversary.

As we approach the final year of the revamped cleanliness mission that vows to sanitise the entire country till October 2019, the gaps are huge. If the crisis lies in the usage of toilets in rural areas, it is the post-toilet crisis that is the scourge of urban areas.