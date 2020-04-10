In pics: Artists take to roads to make people aware of the Covid-19 threat

With the total number of Covid-19 cases in India rising dramatically, triggering panic and prompting states to consider an extension of the lockdown, artists have taken to the streets to spread awareness through their artworks.
A policeman rides past a huge coronavirus-themed trophy installed at Uppal to make people aware about the Covid-19 pandemic, during the nationwide lockdown, in Hyderabad. Photo: PTI
Artists paint graffiti on a road to raise awareness about Covid-19 in Kolkata. Photo: PTI
An artwork created to make people aware of the coronavirus
threat, during the nationwide lockdown
imposed in a bid to contain the spread of the COVID-19, in Chennai. Photo: PTI
So far, India has reported 6,771 Covid-19 cases and 228 deaths, according to data compiled by Worldometer. Photo: PTI
Globally, the death toll has reached 95,739 and the number of infections stands at 1,605,277, according to Worldometer data.
Photo: PTI
Meanwhile, on Thursday, Odisha became the first state to extend the ongoing 21-day lockdown
by another two weeks to April 30.
