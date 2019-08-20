JUST IN
In pics: Cong leaders pay tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on 75th birth anniversary

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid homage to Rajiv Gandhi

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Top Congress leaders, including party president Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh, paid tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his 75th birth anniversary 

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her husband Robert Vadra pay tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi at Veer Bhumi, in New Delhi

Rahul Gandhi remembered his father as a patriot and a visionary whose far-sighted policies helped build India

The Congress, while remembering the former prime minister, said Rajiv Gandhi's dream was to make India a formidable force in the 21st century as he focused on technology, education and giving a voice to the disenfranchised

First Published: Tue, August 20 2019. 11:53 IST

