Karnataka CM Yediyurappa inducts 17 ministers in first Cabinet expansion

Karnataka can have a maximum of 34 ministers, including the chief minister

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

BJP legislature party leaders B S Yeddyurappa, accompanied by party leaders Ananth Kumar and K Eshwarappa, gestures while addressing the media after meeting with Governor Rudabhai Vajubhai Vala to stake claim for the formation of government, in Benga
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. File photo

More than three weeks after he was sworn in as the Chief Minister, B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday expanded his ministry by inducting 17 ministers into his Cabinet.

This is the first Cabinet expansion after he assumed office on July 26 and proved his government's majority on the floor of the Assembly on July 29.  

The new Ministers were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Vajubhai Vala at the Raj Bhavan here.

They include former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, two former deputy Chief Ministers -- K S Eshwarappa and R Ashoka, independent MLA H Nagesh and Laxman Sangappa Savadi, who is not a member of the Assembly or Council, and MLC Kota Srinivas Poojari.

Others sworn in were: Govind M Karajol, Ashwath Narayan C N, B Sreeramulu, S Suresh Kumar, V Somanna, C T Ravi, Basavaraj Bommai, J C Madhu Swamy, C C Patil, Prabhu Chauhan and Shashikala Jolle Annasaheb, who is the only woman Cabinet Minister.

Karnataka can have a maximum of 34 Ministers, including the Chief Minister.   
First Published: Tue, August 20 2019. 11:30 IST

