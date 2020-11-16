In pics: Fresh spell of snowfall in Dalhousie, Lahaul, Kedarnath, Kashmir

A house covered with fresh snow after the snowfall at Kalatop near Dalhousie on Monday.
A view of Dhauladhar Range covered with fresh snow after the snowfall
Trees and road covered with fresh snow at Kalatop near Dalhousie
A scenic view of snow-covered area in Lahaul-Spiti on Sunday
Snowfall in Lahaul-Spiti
Tourists take horse ride as Srinagar received the first snowfall of the season on Sunday
Kashmir valley received the first snowfall of the season in upper reaches in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday.
A vehicle covered with snow in north Kashmir's Baramulla district
Long queue of tourist vehicles approaching the Atal tunnel amid snowfall in the Lahaul Spiti areas, in Rohtang Pass
Atal Tunnel at Rohtang receives snowfall
A scenic view of Lahaul Spiti after snowfall
A woman removes snow from the roof of her home, in Lahaul
Kedarnath temple covered in a sheet of snow
