JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Environment

India records more daily recoveries than new cases for 44 days in a row
Business Standard

In pics: Fresh spell of snowfall in Dalhousie, Lahaul, Kedarnath, Kashmir

The upper Himalayan areas in Uttarakhand received the season's first heavy snowfall on Monday, intensifying the cold conditions across the state

Topics
snowfall | Spiti | Kashmir valley

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

A house covered with fresh snow after the snowfall at Kalatop near Dalhousie on Monday.

A house covered with fresh snow after the snowfall at Kalatop near Dalhousie on Monday.
1 / 13
 

 

A view of Dhauladhar Range covered with fresh snow after the snowfall

A view of Dhauladhar Range covered with fresh snow after the snowfall
2 / 13
 

 

Trees and road covered with fresh snow at Kalatop near Dalhousie

Trees and road covered with fresh snow at Kalatop near Dalhousie
3 / 13
 

 

A scenic view of snow-covered area in Lahaul-Spiti on Sunday

A scenic view of snow-covered area in Lahaul-Spiti on Sunday
4 / 13
 

 

Snowfall in Lahaul-Spiti

Snowfall in Lahaul-Spiti
5 / 13
 

 

Tourists take horse ride as Srinagar received the first snowfall of the season on Sunday

Tourists take horse ride as Srinagar received the first snowfall of the season on Sunday
6 / 13
 

 

Kashmir valley received the first snowfall of the season in upper reaches in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday.

Kashmir valley received the first snowfall of the season in upper reaches in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday.
7 / 13
 

 

A vehicle covered with snow in north Kashmir's Baramulla district

A vehicle covered with snow in north Kashmir's Baramulla district
8 / 13
 

 

Long queue of tourist vehicles approaching the Atal tunnel amid snowfall in the Lahaul Spiti areas, in Rohtang Pass

Long queue of tourist vehicles approaching the Atal tunnel amid snowfall in the Lahaul Spiti areas, in Rohtang Pass
9 / 13
 

 

Atal Tunnel at Rohtang receives snowfall

Atal Tunnel at Rohtang receives snowfall
10 / 13
 

 

A scenic view of Lahaul Spiti after snowfall

A scenic view of Lahaul Spiti after snowfall
11 / 13
 

 

A woman removes snow from the roof of her home, in Lahaul

A woman removes snow from the roof of her home, in Lahaul
12 / 13
 

 

Kedarnath temple covered in a sheet of snow

Kedarnath temple covered in a sheet of snow
13 / 13
 

 


Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, November 16 2020. 15:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.