Business Standard

In pics: Heavy rain wrecks havoc across India, Yamuna crosses danger mark

More than 1500 people have been killed in India due to landslide, storm and flood this year

BS Web Team 

A man walks after light monsoon rainfall at Vijay Chowk

1 / 8
Photo credits: PTI

Delhi has received 302.6 mm of rain in July. The rain is 11 per cent above normal. According to Indian Meteorological Department, Delhi is expected to witness light rainfall on Tuesday, while no rain is expected between Thursday and Sunday.

The water level of the Yamuna River rises

2 / 8
Photo credits: PTI

The Supreme Court of India lashed on Centre, the Uttar Pradesh government and Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ) authority for their failure to restore the pristine glory of Taj Mahal. TTZ is an area of about 10,400 sq km spread over the districts of Agra, Firozabad, Mathura, Hathras and Etah in Uttar Pradesh and Bharatpur district of Rajasthan.

Waterlogging near the Charbagh Railway Station

3 / 8
Photo credits: PTI

Over 10 person have ben killed and seven injured due to heavy downpour in Uttar Pradesh, in the last 24 hours. 11 deaths were reported from Sahranpur district.  Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to take extensive tours in the rain affected areas and identify dilapidated buildings and start the evacuation. 

A rickshaw puller wades through a flooded street in Guwahati

4 / 8
Photo credits: PTI

600 NDRF (National Disaster Response Force)  personnel have been deployed in Assam to carry out resue operation in all the flood-hit regions. This year, many northeastern states have witnessed less rainfall than normal. 

Waterlogging at Nalanda Medical College and Hospital in Patna

5 / 8
Photo credits: PTI

Incessant rainfall in Bihar has opened the floodgates of misery for people. On Sunday, state-run Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) was inundated with water. Small fish was seen swimming in the flooded ICU.

A portion of Lohia Path Chakra caves in Bihar

6 / 8
Photo credits: PTI

The Bailey road, considered to be the lifeline of Patna, cave din due to incessant rainfall. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, along with his cabinet colleagues visited the site.

Police personnel pushes a truck stuck on a waterlogged road in Mumbai

7 / 8
Photo credits: PTI

More than 1500 people have been killed in India due to landslide, storm and flood, this year. The number of death, reported by National Emergency Response Center, recorded 139 in Maharashtra. 

Rescue and relief work underway after a foot overbridge collapsed on the railway tracks following heavy rains, at Andheri Station

8 / 8
Photo credits: PTI

A road overbridge collapsed near Andheri on July 3 due to heavy rainfall that affected local and distance train services. 


First Published: Tue, July 31 2018. 13:32 IST

