In pics: Heavy rain wrecks havoc across India, Yamuna crosses danger mark

Delhi has received 302.6 mm of rain in July. The rain is 11 per cent above normal. According to Indian Meteorological Department, Delhi is expected to witness light rainfall on Tuesday, while no rain is expected between Thursday and Sunday.
The water level of the Yamuna River rises
The Supreme Court of India lashed on Centre, the Uttar Pradesh government and Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ) authority for their failure to restore the pristine glory of Taj Mahal. TTZ is an area of about 10,400 sq km spread over the districts of Agra, Firozabad, Mathura, Hathras and Etah in Uttar Pradesh and Bharatpur district of Rajasthan.
Waterlogging near the Charbagh Railway Station
Over 10 person have ben killed and seven injured due to heavy downpour in Uttar Pradesh, in the last 24 hours. 11 deaths were reported from Sahranpur district. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to take extensive tours in the rain affected areas and identify dilapidated buildings and start the evacuation.
A rickshaw puller wades through a flooded street in Guwahati
Waterlogging at Nalanda Medical College and Hospital in Patna
Incessant rainfall in Bihar has opened the floodgates of misery for people. On Sunday, state-run Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) was inundated with water. Small fish was seen swimming in the flooded ICU.
A portion of Lohia Path Chakra caves in Bihar
The Bailey road, considered to be the lifeline of Patna, cave din due to incessant rainfall. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, along with his cabinet colleagues visited the site.
Police personnel pushes a truck stuck on a waterlogged road in Mumbai
More than 1500 people have been killed in India due to landslide, storm and flood, this year. The number of death, reported by National Emergency Response Center, recorded 139 in Maharashtra.
Rescue and relief work underway after a foot overbridge collapsed on the railway tracks following heavy rains, at Andheri Station
A road overbridge collapsed near Andheri on July 3 due to heavy rainfall that affected local and distance train services.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU