Covid-19 vaccination drive 2.0 in pictures: Enthusiasm, glitches, and more

The dean at the Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, Chennai, said that in the first one hour, over a 100 people had registered. The only dampener was the technical glitches on the Co-WIN app and confusion over walk-in. “The response has been huge. Many senior citizens turned up, but not all had registered, and some did not have proper documentation,” said Rupak Barua, director and group CEO, AMRI Hospitals.

Whether it’s the government hospital in Chandigarh or AMRI Hospitals in South Kolkata, the scene was buzzing with people walking in to get the Covid shot. Pradeep Angre, dean of the Mulund facility, said the turnout was more encouraging in this round. "On most days, we were administering doses to 30-40 healthcare or frontline workers. Today, already over 50 senior citizens have been given the jab and more are waiting."

As more vaccination centres get added and glitches are resolved, states expect an increase in vaccination. Even as the upgraded Co-WIN was launched, technical glitches continued and many places got off to a late start. At the BKC Covid centre, officials had to register details regarding allotment before administering doses and were unable to complete the process. While on-spot registrations began after 9 am, actual vaccination began only after 11 am. At Bengaluru, too, vaccination was to start at noon but could not be rolled out before 2pm.

The halls were nearly empty and the number of people seated in the vaccination waiting area sparse at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, just hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to get the Covaxin jab. In stark contrast, a line of makeshift canopies was erected in the backyard of Max Smart Super Specialty hospital in Delhi as senior citizens started pouring in from 9 am as soon as the Co-WIN registrations went live.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.

We, however, have a request.



As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.



Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.



Digital Editor