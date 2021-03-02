Centre, state officials to review Co-Win portal functioning today

-
ALSO READ
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
US to join global coronavirus vaccine programme: Anthony Fauci
WHO panel to make recommendations on Moderna coronavirus vaccine
Pope Francis receives first shot of coronavirus vaccine, the Vatican says
Puducherry adds 32 new coronavirus cases, tally rises to 38,164
-
The chief of the CoWin portal, which is used for the COVID-19 vaccine administration by the Central government, RS Sharma, and Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan are scheduled to meet representatives from states today over the issue of glitches, said Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday.
While addressing a press conference after getting his first shot of COVID-19 vaccine, the Health Minister said, "Yesterday there were some glitches at the CoWin portal because a huge number of people was trying to register at the same time but within hours we were able to resolve the issue."
As of 9:30 am today there have been 39 lakh registrations for COVID-19 on Co-Win 2.0 portal, the Minister added.
The Health Minister said that he and his wife have been administered Covaxin. "This vaccine will work as 'Sanjeevani'. Hanuman Ji crossed India to get it, but this 'Sanjeevani' is available at your nearby private and government facility," he added.
The Minister said that he had paid 250 rupees for the vaccine and added that those who can afford should pay for these vaccines.
Vardhan on Monday had also pointed out that in the next few days the "walk-in system" for COVID-19 vaccination will be further streamlined in states to ensure smooth functioning.
Those who have successfully taken the first dose after registration will get their next appointment automatically scheduled on the 29th day.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU