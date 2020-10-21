In pictures: Durga Puja, Navratri celebrations across the nation

Kerala musicians play traditional drums during the festival, at Kanaka Durga temple, in Vijayawada

People visit a pandal with the theme of The Jungle Book for offering prayers to Goddess Durga during the festival, in Kolkata

A man covering the face of Goddess Durga's idol with a face-mask to create awareness of Covid-19 during the festival, in Kolkata

An artist gives final touches to an idol of Goddess Durga ahead of the festival, in Sonitpur district, in Guwahati

Artists perform Ramlila organised by Shri Durga Ram Leela Committee on the third day of festival, in Gurugram

An artisan gives final touches by covering the face of Goddess Durga's idol with a face-mask, in Sonitpur district

A Bengali woman in traditional attire carrying the clay idol of goddess Durga during the auspicious time of in Ranchi

Devotees stand in queue to enter Durga temple on the first day of the Navratri festival, in Varanasi

Devotees taking pictures of goddess Durga as they transport the idol ahead of Navaratri festival in Mumbai

A Durga Puja pandal surrounding the theme of coronavirus and Covid 19 treatment centre