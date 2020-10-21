Mumbai airport partners with ACI to provide info on safety measures

-
ALSO READ
Govt to club unviable airports with main ones in next privatisation round
Airports prepare to handle 30% flights in first phase of ops after lockdown
Delhi airport opens exclusive terminal for private jet operations
GMR readying itself to take on Adani for leadership in India's airports biz
Groupe ADP, GMR restructure airport deal due to coronavirus pandemic
-
Mumbai airport on Wednesday said it has partnered with the Airports Council International (ACI) to keep the passengers updated on the latest health and safety procedures followed at various aerodromes.
The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is among 200 international airports that have joined hands with ACI to provide passengers with a source of information regarding safety measures and quarantine regulations across various countries, the private airport operator said in a release.
With this initiative, passengers travelling through Mumbai can access end-to-end information on health measures adopted by CSMIA as well as other airports, thereby getting a better understanding on the procedures to follow at each airport, it added.
The new online portal on airport health measures aims to guide the passengers with the latest information during these challenging times as there are continuous changes in travel norms and regulations by various countries, according to the release.
An initiative aimed at providing data on facilities and services available at the airport terminal, the portal equips passengers with pre-trip information so they can have an enjoyable and hassle-free journey forward, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU