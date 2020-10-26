In pictures: Dussehra celebrations across the nation amid pandemic

Devotees immerse the idol of Goddess Durga in Prayagraj

1 / 6

Durga idol being carried for the immersion at Dadar Chowpatty in Mumbai

2 / 6

Devotees wear PPE kits and perform traditional Dhunuchi dance on the occasion of to show respect to the Covid 19 front line warriors, in Kolkata

3 / 6

Effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakaran are being burnt at an event marking the festival of in New Delhi

4 / 6

A view of burning of the effigy of Ravana, stuffed with fire-crackers at a new colony, Ground, in Gurugram

5 / 6

Effigy of demon king Ravana is being burnt on the occasion of in Prayagraj