In pictures: Dussehra celebrations across the nation amid pandemic
Every year Durga Puja and Navratri are celebrated with full fervour, but this year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, restrictions have been imposed on celebrations
Topics
Dussehra | Durga Puja | navratri
BS Web Team |
New Delhi
Last Updated at October 26, 2020 14:06 IST
Devotees immerse the idol of Goddess Durga in Prayagraj
1 / 6
Durga idol being carried for the immersion at Dadar Chowpatty in Mumbai
2 / 6
Devotees wear PPE kits and perform traditional Dhunuchi dance on the occasion of Durga Puja to show respect to the Covid 19 front line warriors, in Kolkata
3 / 6
Effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakaran are being burnt at an event marking the festival of Dussehra in New Delhi
4 / 6
A view of burning of the effigy of Ravana, stuffed with fire-crackers at a new colony, Dussehra Ground, in Gurugram
5 / 6
Effigy of demon king Ravana is being burnt on the occasion of Dussehra in Prayagraj
6 / 6
