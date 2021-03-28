In pictures: Holi Celebrations across the nation

New Delhi
A Civil Defence official holds a Covid-19 awareness kit for distribution ahead of Holi, at India Gate in New Delhi on Saturday
Jammu
Prisoners dance as they celebrate the Holi festival at district jail Amphalla, in Jammu.
Vrindavan
Devotees play with colors at Banke Bihari temple ahead of the upcoming Holi festival, in Vrindavan.
Ranchi
College students play with colors outside the college campus after the colleges closed for the Holi festival, in Ranchi
Mumbai
Heath workers wearing PPE kit giving massage to People don't play Holi as spike in Covid Cases in Mumbai.
Lucknow
A worker sprays disinfectant amid the rise in Covid-19 cases ahead of the upcoming Holi festival, in Lucknow.
Jabalpur
Artists in a Krishna and Radha traditional dress celebrate Holi ahead of Holi festival, at the bank of river Narmada, in Jabalpur on Saturday.
Patna
Passengers rush to board a train at Patna Junction on the eve of Holi festival, in Patna on Saturday
Dhanbad
Artists perform during 'Dol Utsav' ahead of Holi festival, at Rajendra Sarowar in Dhanbad on Friday.
Bikaner
A women buying 'gulal' ahead of Holi festival, in Bikaner on Friday.
Prayagraj
Police personnel deployed on duty ahead of the upcoming Holi festival, in Prayagraj on Saturday.
Varanasi
Members of the Muslim Mahila foundation play with colors ahead of the upcoming Holi festival, in Varanasi on Friday.
Mathura
Devotees dressed in Lord Krishna and Radha attire play with colors during the Chhadimar Holi celebrations at Gokul near Mathura.
