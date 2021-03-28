JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Cyberattacks against remote access protocols rise amid Covid pandemic
Business Standard

In pictures: Holi Celebrations across the nation

A festive mood fills the air as people across the country get set for Holi celebrations

Topics
Holi | holi celebrations

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

New Delhi

New Delhi
1 / 15
 

A Civil Defence official holds a Covid-19 awareness kit for distribution ahead of Holi, at India Gate in New Delhi on Saturday

Jammu

Jammu
2 / 15
 

Prisoners dance as they celebrate the Holi festival at district jail Amphalla, in Jammu.

Vrindavan

Vrindavan
3 / 15
 

Devotees play with colors at Banke Bihari temple ahead of the upcoming Holi festival, in Vrindavan.

Ranchi

Ranchi
4 / 15
 

College students play with colors outside the college campus after the colleges closed for the Holi festival, in Ranchi 

Mumbai

Mumbai
5 / 15
 

Heath workers wearing PPE kit giving massage to People don't play Holi as spike in Covid Cases in Mumbai.

Lucknow

Lucknow
6 / 15
 

A worker sprays disinfectant amid the rise in Covid-19 cases ahead of the upcoming Holi festival, in Lucknow.

Jabalpur

Jabalpur
7 / 15
 

Artists in a Krishna and Radha traditional dress celebrate Holi ahead of Holi festival, at the bank of river Narmada, in Jabalpur on Saturday. 

Patna

Patna
8 / 15
 

Passengers rush to board a train at Patna Junction on the eve of Holi festival, in Patna on Saturday 

Dhanbad

Dhanbad
9 / 15
 

Artists perform during 'Dol Utsav' ahead of Holi festival, at Rajendra Sarowar in Dhanbad on Friday. 

Bikaner

Bikaner
10 / 15
 

A women buying 'gulal' ahead of Holi festival, in Bikaner on Friday. 

Prayagraj

Prayagraj
11 / 15
 

Police personnel deployed on duty ahead of the upcoming Holi festival, in Prayagraj on Saturday. 

Varanasi

Varanasi
12 / 15
 

Members of the Muslim Mahila foundation play with colors ahead of the upcoming Holi festival, in Varanasi on Friday. 

Mathura

Mathura
13 / 15
 

Devotees dressed in Lord Krishna and Radha attire play with colors during the Chhadimar Holi celebrations at Gokul near Mathura.

Vrindavan

Vrindavan
14 / 15
 

Devotees play with color at Banke Bihari temple ahead of the upcoming Holi festival, in Vrindavan on Saturday. 

Jammu

Jammu
15 / 15
 

Prisoners put colours on each other as they celebrate the Holi festival at district jail Amphalla, in Jammu.


Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sun, March 28 2021. 15:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.