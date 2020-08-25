JUST IN
Cantonment areas should not be deprived of welfare schemes: Rajnath Singh
In pictures: Landslides at several highways due to heavy rainfall

Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was suspended after heavy rains triggered a massive landslide, blocking the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country

landslide | Jammu and Kashmir

SDRF team during the search and rescue operation following a massive landslide in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand on Monday

A landslide occurred near the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp in Gauchar of Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Sunday night, blocking the Badrinath Highway.

ITBP jawans traveled 40-km on foot for 15 hours carrying an injured woman on a stretcher in Pithoragarh

ITBP Jawans during this tough journey crossed Flooded Nallas, broken route, landslide-prone

 

A landslide occurred on Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway near Bayasi in Tehri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand

Search underway in Pettimudi, Idukki (Kerala) for 8 more missing persons after a body of a 9-yr-old was recovered

The death toll in Rajamala landslide to 62. A massive landslide had occurred in the area

 

SDRF rescue team trying to rescue three men stuck under the rocks in Dehradun, Uttarakhans

A JCB and Pokland fell into the abyss after a landslide at the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway

 

Rishikesh-Gangotri National Highway (NH-94) blocked near Narendra Nagar following a landslide in Dehradun, Uttarakhand

One woman killed, two people missing after a landslide hit Khour village in Reasi, J&K regiom

Jammu-Srinagar NH44 blocked due to landslide, at Dalwas near Nashri Tunnel in Ramban district, J&K region

Vehicles seen buried in a landslide after a portion of a road caved following the heavy rainfall, in Jammu

Shimla-Mataur National Highway blocked due to landslide in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh

