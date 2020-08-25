In pictures: Landslides at several highways due to heavy rainfall

SDRF team during the search and rescue operation following a massive landslide in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand on Monday
A landslide occurred near the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp in Gauchar of Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Sunday night, blocking the Badrinath Highway.
ITBP jawans traveled 40-km on foot for 15 hours carrying an injured woman on a stretcher in Pithoragarh
A landslide occurred on Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway near Bayasi in Tehri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand
Search underway in Pettimudi, Idukki (Kerala) for 8 more missing persons after a body of a 9-yr-old was recovered
SDRF rescue team trying to rescue three men stuck under the rocks in Dehradun, Uttarakhans
Rishikesh-Gangotri National Highway (NH-94) blocked near Narendra Nagar following a landslide in Dehradun, Uttarakhand
One woman killed, two people missing after a landslide hit Khour village in Reasi, J&K regiom
Jammu-Srinagar NH44 blocked due to landslide, at Dalwas near Nashri Tunnel in Ramban district, J&K region
Vehicles seen buried in a landslide after a portion of a road caved following the heavy rainfall, in Jammu
Shimla-Mataur National Highway blocked due to landslide in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh
