In pictures: Mother Teresa's 110th birth anniversary

People hung a picture of at Mother House of the Missionaries Of Charity in Kolkata

Born in a family of ethnic Albanians in Skopje in 1910, Teresa left her home at the age of 18 and later joined the 'Sisters of Loreto' located in Irelands's Rathfarnham

Nuns wearing masks attends prayer meeting on the occasion of Mother Teresa's 110th birth anniversary, in Kolkata

Mother Teresa, whose actual name was Agnes Gonxha Bojaxhiu, moved to India in the late 1920s and taught history and geography for 15 long years at Calcutta's St Mary's High School

In 1948, Teresa decided to leave the church and adopted a lifestyle in slums to aid the poor and the needy in Kolkata

A Nun from the Missionaries of Charity offers prayer in Agartala

was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979, but she refused to accept it and urged the jury to contribute the prize money of USD 192,000 for helping the poor people of India

Nuns from the Catholic Order of the Missionaries of Charity distribute food packets and tea to underprivileged people, in Kolkata

In 1950, she laid the foundation stone of the Roman Catholic religious congregation which is now popularly known as the Missionaries of Charity

