In pictures: Recovered Covid-19 patients donate plasma to help others

Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar inaugurates a Plasma Donation Centre at Seven Hills hospital, in Mumbai on Wednesday
Delhi CM Kejriwal appeals to recovered Covid-19 patients to donate plasma
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed to hospitals to counsel their Covid-19 patients to donate plasma after 14 days of recovery from the disease. Addressing an online media briefing, the chief minister said that there has been a spike in demand for plasma over the past 4-5 days, after the opening of a plasma bank in Delhi.
BJP leader Sambit Patra donates blood plasma at Medanta hospital, in Gurugram
Dr. Kishor Dudhat donating his plasma to help Covid-19 patients at SMIMER Hospital, in Surat
India's first 'plasma bank' operational in Delhi from last week
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited India's first 'Delhi Plasma Bank' started at Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, for treatment of Covid-19 patients, in New Delhi.
Maharashtra Chief Minsiter Uddhav Thackeray launched Project PLATINA World's Largest convalescent plasma therapy trial cum treatment of severe Covid-19 patients via video conferencing in Mumbai
