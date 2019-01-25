JUST IN
In pictures: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's visit to India

President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa received ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in national capital on Friday

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa inspects the guard of honour

President Ram Nath Kovind greets his South African counterpart

Ramaphosa being presented with a scroll bearing Gandhian views on social sins by Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Cyril Ramaphosa along with his wife Tshepo Motsepe pays homage at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat in New Delhi

PM Modi and South African President hold talks to boost ties in a range of areas, including defence, security and trade

PM Modi receive Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife Tshepo Motsepe for a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bahavan

Ramaphosa will be the chief guest for the Republic Day Parade on Saturday

Cyril Ramaphosa writes his message on the visitors book during their visit to Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greet each other

India and South Africa on Friday sealed three-year strategic programme to further boost cooperation in a number of key areas

Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his speech at the First IBSA Gandhi-Mandela Memorial Freedom Lecture in New Delhi

PM Modi, Cyril Ramaphosa and CII President Rakesh Bharti Mittal during the India-South Africa Business Forum meeting

First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 18:01 IST

