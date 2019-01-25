In pictures: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's visit to India

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa inspects the guard of honour
President Ram Nath Kovind greets his South African counterpart
Ramaphosa being presented with a scroll bearing Gandhian views on social sins by Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri
Cyril Ramaphosa along with his wife Tshepo Motsepe pays homage at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat in New Delhi
PM Modi and South African President hold talks to boost ties in a range of areas, including defence, security and trade
PM Modi receive Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife Tshepo Motsepe for a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bahavan
Ramaphosa will be the chief guest for the Republic Day Parade on Saturday
Cyril Ramaphosa writes his message on the visitors book during their visit to Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat
President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greet each other
India and South Africa on Friday sealed three-year strategic programme to further boost cooperation in a number of key areas
Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his speech at the First IBSA Gandhi-Mandela Memorial Freedom Lecture in New Delhi
PM Modi, Cyril Ramaphosa and CII President Rakesh Bharti Mittal during the India-South Africa Business Forum meeting
