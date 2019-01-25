SC reconstitutes 5-member Constitution Bench to hear Ayodhya dispute case

A new five-judge Constitution Bench was constituted in the Supreme Court on Friday to hear the politically sensitive in Ayodhya.

The Bench was re-constituted as Justice U U Lalit, who was a member of the original Bench had recused himself from hearing the matter.

The new Bench comprises and Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, and



Justice N V Ramana, who was on the Bench which last heard the matter on January 10, is also not a member in the new Bench.

Justice Bhushan is also a new member on the Bench.



A notice sent by the Supreme Court registry to various parties said that the matter will be listed on Thursday, January 29, 2019, in "Chief Justice's court before the constitution bench comprising the CJI, and Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, and