Incessant rains, landslides block Jammu-Srinagar national highway

Landslides triggered by rain on Thursday blocked the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

Jammu and Kashmir | landslide | Srinagar

IANS  |  Jammu 
Landslide on J-K highway
Landslide on J-K highway

Landslides triggered by rain on Thursday blocked the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

Traffic department officials said incessant rains triggered landslides in Panthyal and Mehad stretches.

"The Amarnath Yatra convoys those left Jammu have been halted at Chanderkote. Travellers are advised not to undertake the journey before confirming the status of the highway from our control rooms in Jammu and Srinagar," a department official said.

-- IANS

sq/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, July 28 2022. 10:38 IST

