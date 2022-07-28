Live news updates: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate 44th Chess Olympiad today

Live news updates: Prime Minister will inaugurate the 44th Olympiad here on Thursday, with the marquee event being hosted by India for the first time. Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur among others will be present during the opening ceremony at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor stadium in the city. The sporting event will be held in the nearby Mamallapuram, about 50 km from Chennai.

The National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune under has isolated monkeypox virus from the clinical specimen of a patient which can pave the way for development of diagnostic kits and vaccines against the disease, the apex health research body said on Wednesday. With India isolating the virus, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) also invited expression of interest (EoI), proposing to hand over the strain to interested Indian vaccine manufacturers, pharma companies and in-vitro diagnostic industry partners for development of indigenous vaccines against monkeypox and diagnostic kits for detection of the disease.

Expectedly, the jacked up its benchmark overnight interest rate by 75 basis points in an effort to tamp down the bristling inflation genie virtually bursting out of the bottle. The spike in inflation, highest since the 1980s, with "ongoing increases" in borrowing costs against a backdrop ahead of a decelerating economy. The raised rates by 75 percentage point, same as that in June.