Independence Day 2019 LIVE updates: Narendra Modi to address nation at 8 am
Independence Day speech LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 am today. Catch LIVE updates on I-day address and celebrations across India
A cloth in the colours of the national flag is tied by the rampart of the Red Fort during the full dress rehearsal of the 72nd Independence Day function, in New Delhi
Independence Day LIVE updates: As India enters into its 73rd year of Independence today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort in Delhi after hoisting the Tricolour.
This will be Modi's sixth straight Independence Day speech and also his first since coming back to power with a huge mandate in the recently held Lok Sabha elections.
The prime minister is expected to touch upon a host of issues ranging from his government's decision on Jammu and Kashmir, banning Triple Talaq for the welfare of Muslim women and introducing a 10% quota for the economically weaker section.
Meanwhile, Jammu & Kashmir police have beefed up security in Poonch's border area. Additional Army force and local police have been deployed in the area.
Ahead of I-day celebrations in the country, multi-layered security arrangements have been put in place across the national capital. In wake of the abrogation of Article 370, which accorded a special status to Jammu & Kashmir, security has been beefed up across New Delhi and neighbouring border areas.
Stay tuned for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation and all live updates on Independence Day 2019 celebrations across India.
