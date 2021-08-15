JUST IN
Independence Day LIVE updates: Modi's speech from Red Fort at 7:30 am

Independence Day speech 2021 LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 am today. Catch LIVE updates on I-day address and celebrations across India

Independence Day | Narendra Modi | Narendra Modi speech

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Independence Day
School students practise for 75th Independence Day celebrations during full dress rehearsal at Red Fort. Photo: PTI
Independence Day 2021 LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to the nation from the Red Fort in Delhi on Sunday, using India’s 75th Independence Day celebrations to list his government’s achievements and plans.

It is Modi’s eighth such speech as Prime Minister since 2014: last year he announced the launch of the National Digital Health Mission to give all Indians a unique health ID. In 2019, he hailed Parliament for abrogating statutes giving Jammu and Kashmir a special status in the Indian constitution. In 2018, he announced an Indian astronaut would be sent into space by 2022.

Security is up as India celebrates Independence Day in the coronavirus pandemic that until Saturday had infected 32.12 million and killed 430,759.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates on India's 75th Independence Day celebration




