Independence Day LIVE updates: Modi's speech from Red Fort at 7:30 am

- Independence Day LIVE updates: Modi to lead celebrations, speak at Red Fort
- J-K among country's one of best in education infrastructure: LG Sinha
- Country yet to come out of devastating effects of second Covid wave: Kovind
- Delhi records maximum temperature of 36.8 degrees Celsius
- Entire country proud of Indian Olympics contingent: President Kovind
- Four more Indian sites getting Ramsar recognition a matter of pride:PM Modi
- Parliament is 'temple of country's democracy': Kovind on eve of 75th I-Day
- On eve of 75th I-Day, President says world looks up at miracle of India
- HC stays some provisions of Code of Ethics of IT Rules for digital media
- Amid Covid, you gave the country a reason to celebrate: Kovind to athletes
Independence Day speech 2021 LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 am today. Catch LIVE updates on I-day address and celebrations across India
School students practise for 75th Independence Day celebrations during full dress rehearsal at Red Fort. Photo: PTI
Independence Day 2021 LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to the nation from the Red Fort in Delhi on Sunday, using India’s 75th Independence Day celebrations to list his government’s achievements and plans.
It is Modi’s eighth such speech as Prime Minister since 2014: last year he announced the launch of the National Digital Health Mission to give all Indians a unique health ID. In 2019, he hailed Parliament for abrogating statutes giving Jammu and Kashmir a special status in the Indian constitution. In 2018, he announced an Indian astronaut would be sent into space by 2022.
Security is up as India celebrates Independence Day in the coronavirus pandemic that until Saturday had infected 32.12 million and killed 430,759.
