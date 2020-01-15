JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Lokpal member Justice Babasaheb Bhosale steps down citing personal reasons
Business Standard

India an important player, can help in de-escalating tensions in Gulf: Iran

Soleimani's killing was the most dramatic escalation yet in spiralling tensions between Iran and the US

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Iran's foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.
Iran's foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

India can play a role in de-escalating tensions in the Gulf region as New Delhi is an important player, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on Wednesday.

His remarks come amid tensions between the US and Iran over the killing of Iranian general Maj Gen Qasem Soleimani.

India has been maintaining that it would like the situation to de-escalate as soon as possible and the country has been in touch with key players, including Iran, United Arab Emirates, Oman and Qatar, as it has important interests in the region.

"India can play a role in de-escalating tensions in the Gulf region as New Delhi is an important player," Zarif told PTI.

Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite al-Quds force, was killed when a US drone fired missiles on his convoy in Iraq on January 3.

Last week, Iran launched over a dozen ballistic missiles targeting at least two bases where US military and coalition forces' are stationed in Iraq.

Soleimani's killing was the most dramatic escalation yet in spiralling tensions between Iran and the US.
First Published: Wed, January 15 2020. 14:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU